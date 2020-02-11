Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Brian disappeared from his owner’s home last week and is suspected to have been stolen.
Brian disappeared from his owner’s home last week and is suspected to have been stolen.
Crime

Desperate search for PTSD dog

by Dixie Sulda
11th Feb 2020 7:32 PM

Former serviceman Brenton Lawrence is pleading for the community to help find his unofficial PTSD dog, who he says was stolen from his northern suburbs home last week.

Brian, pictured, a three-year-old bull mastiff, "disappeared" from Mr Lawrence's Uleybury home on Thursday.

"I've gone outside to let him back in because it's hot … and he was gone," he said.

Brian, a three-year-old bull mastiff, disappeared last Thursday. Picture: Brenton Lawrence
Brian, a three-year-old bull mastiff, disappeared last Thursday. Picture: Brenton Lawrence

Mr Lawrence suffers severe PTSD following his service in the Australian Army, and Brian helps him stay calm.

The 54-year-old said someone took advantage of Brian's placid nature.

"He's such a friendly dog. If someone just said 'Come on, let's go for a drive', he would just jump right in the car."

A $1000 reward is being offered to the person who returns Brian.

brenton lawrence ptsd ptsd dog theft

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Heaven on earth as athletics ace moves on

        premium_icon Heaven on earth as athletics ace moves on

        Athletics Trusted mentor calls time at Track and Field Street.

        The courtship was short, but it grew a half decade of love

        premium_icon The courtship was short, but it grew a half decade of love

        News Heather and Richard Stegman celebrate half a century together.

        Improve your speechcraft with new free course

        Improve your speechcraft with new free course

        News Lockyer Valley Toastmasters Club hopes to attract new members.

        Pair missing in Queensland floodwaters found

        premium_icon Pair missing in Queensland floodwaters found

        Weather Storms, rain to continue with two missing in Nanango