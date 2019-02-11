Menu
MISSING: Family members and police are out looking for this 89-year-old man who was last seen on Sunday February 10.
Breaking

Desperate search for missing 89-year-old

Jessica Mcgrath
by
11th Feb 2019 11:13 AM

FAMILY members are concerned and looking for an 89-year-old man who went missing yesterday.

A Queensland Police spokesman said he was last seen by family members at his home address at 12.30pm on Sunday February 10.

The man's daughter Michelle Ball said he was last seen yesterday afternoon around 5pm driving his bronze-brown Nissan X-Trail around Old Taabinga Rd.

"We are all out looking for him," she said.

The family said the man has short term memory loss and can sometimes get a "little bit muddled".

Ms Ball said he may have lost his bearings.

More information to come.

South Burnett

