BREAKING: Worker dies after being trapped in water tank

UPDATE 4.48pm: A MAN trapped in a water tank on a property near Casino has died.

Emergency services remain at the scene of the fatal workplace accident near Casino.

About 1.10pm today emergency services were called to a property on Sextonville Road, Dyraaba, after reports a man was unconscious in a water tank.

The man died at the scene.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and have notified SafeWork NSW.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or on the website.

Information is treated in strict confidence.

The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

Original story: A RESCUE operation is under way after a man became trapped in a tank.

Emergency services have been sent to Sextonville Rd at Dyraaba, north-west of Casino, where a man is believed to have been working on the tank before becoming trapped.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman confirmed they had crews at the scene.

A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said several crews had arrived about 2.15pm and were assisting a Police Rescue squad.

He said it was not known if what the tank contained, or whether it was empty.

"It does appear to be a confined space scenario," he said.

"(Fire crews) are essentially assisting police."

More details to come.