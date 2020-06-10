Desks at Lockyer Valley’s newest school filling fast

BUILDING: Principal Narelle Dobson said it was exciting to watch construction begin on the new Plainland Catholic school, Sophia College.

THE first layer of concrete has been poured at the Lockyer Valley’s newest school – a milestone marking the start of Sophia College’s building phase.

Construction at the Plainland site has well and truly begun and, according to its principal Narelle Dobson, enrolments are filling fast.

Brisbane Catholic Education’s newest school, Sophia College, which is set to open for classes next year, is well on its way to reaching capacity for its first intake of students.

Narelle Dobson is the principal of new Catholic school, Sophia College, Plainland. Photo: Contributed

The coeducational Catholic school will offer 75 places to three classes of Year 7 students.

“We’ve filled well over half of our available places for our inaugural Year 7 classes for next year and we also have dozens of families who are at various stages of the enrolment process,” Ms Dobson said.

“We have been very pleased with the level of interest shown by local families who would like their children to be foundation students.”

The school’s plumbing has been completed, allowing for the buildings’ foundations to begin to be laid.

Construction is under way for Plainland’s new co-ed high school.

“It’s been exciting to watch construction begin on our school site … The first slab was poured last week which was an important milestone,” Ms Dobson said.

“By the time January comes around, we’ll have a brand new school with modern amenities that will become an important part of this community.”

The school is organising a date for the archbishop to attend the school grounds to bless the site.

