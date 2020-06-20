Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Despite its 100-year history, the makers of this controversial ice cream have acknowledged the problematic name, vowing to change it.
Despite its 100-year history, the makers of this controversial ice cream have acknowledged the problematic name, vowing to change it.
News

‘Derogatory’ ice cream gets name change

by Jessica Wang
20th Jun 2020 12:36 PM

The makers of Eskimo Pies has announced they will be changing the name of its product after years of controversy.

The vanilla and dark chocolate coated ice cream has been loved by Americans since 1920 however the term Eskimo is considered an offensive term used to describe Inuit people, or people who are native to Alaska and other Arctic regions.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, the head of marketing for the brand's parent company, Dreyer's Grand Ice Cream admitted the term is "derogatory".

"We have been reviewing our Eskimo Pie business for some time and will be changing the brand name and marketing," she said. "We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognise the term is derogatory. This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values."

The changes will be implemented by the end of the year and the company will also cease using the Inuit character in the ice cream's marketing material.

As of yet there’s no word as to Picture: Supplied.
As of yet there’s no word as to Picture: Supplied.

On social media, although many punters are welcoming the change and asking other brands to step up, some are criticising the move for being overly politically correct.

In Australia, Redskins made by Allen's confectionery company have also come under fire as their name refers to a derogatory term considered offensive by Native Americans. While the raspberry-flavoured sweet originally featured a Native American wearing a traditional headdress, the logo has since been changed to a plain purple and pink design. Similarly Chicos - brown, chocolate-flavoured jelly babies - are also considered politically correct, despite their continued availability on supermarket shelves.

Picture: Allen’s Lollies.
Picture: Allen’s Lollies.

Recently, popular Australian cheese brand, Coon Cheese has also received fierce backlash and calls to change its name.

The term is considered highly-offensive in Australia even though it was named after Philadelphian man, Edward William Coon. According to its owners, Saputo Dairy Australia, the American patented the mast maturation method used to produce the original Coon cheese.

Originally published as 'Derogatory' ice cream gets name change

Picture: Allen’s Lollies.
Picture: Allen’s Lollies.
eskimo pie racism

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meth dealer back in business weeks after his release

        premium_icon Meth dealer back in business weeks after his release

        Crime THE judge spared this career criminal the now-familiar lecture and sent him straight back to jail

        Vandals target toilets in disturbing bathroom destruction

        premium_icon Vandals target toilets in disturbing bathroom destruction

        Council News Though the rush on toilet paper is over, that hasn’t stopped some from attacking...

        Judge tells gun collecting trafficker ‘get a new hobby’

        premium_icon Judge tells gun collecting trafficker ‘get a new hobby’

        Crime Drug trafficker claims rifle is part of hobby collection

        Widow praises Gatton Hospital’s end-of-life care

        premium_icon Widow praises Gatton Hospital’s end-of-life care

        Community The family knew he wouldn’t be coming home from hospital this time. ‘The care they...