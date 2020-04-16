Menu
OFFICIAL: Representatives of the new Lockyer Valley Regional Council were sworn in yesterday. Photo: Contributed
News

Deputy mayor yet to be chosen for Lockyer council

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
16th Apr 2020 10:30 AM
COUNCILLORS in the region have been officially sworn in.

Yesterday, the Lockyer Valley Regional Council met, with all returning and new councillors sworn in for the fresh term.

READ MORE: Newest councillors start at deep end with virus pandemic

LVRC CEO Ian Church congratulated Mayor Tanya Milligan as she returned for her second term.

"(She) is a passionate and dedicated leader who is committed to the betterment of the Lockyer Valley and I know she will continue to lead with strength and determination during these uncertain times," Mr Church said.

He said he was confident the new council was made up of candidates with close connections to the region.

READ MORE: Results declared in Lockyer, Somerset

"I have every confidence this Council will continue to lead our community through this pandemic and to the other side, stronger than ever," he said.

A date has been set for the new Lockyer Valley Regional Council's first official meeting, in which a deputy mayor will be elected.

Councillors, including newly-elected Brett Qualischefski, will gather tomorrow for the post-election meeting at the council chambers at 1pm.

