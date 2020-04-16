Deputy mayor yet to be chosen for Lockyer council

OFFICIAL: Representatives of the new Lockyer Valley Regional Council were sworn in yesterday. Photo: Contributed

COUNCILLORS in the region have been officially sworn in.

Yesterday, the Lockyer Valley Regional Council met, with all returning and new councillors sworn in for the fresh term.

LVRC CEO Ian Church congratulated Mayor Tanya Milligan as she returned for her second term.

"(She) is a passionate and dedicated leader who is committed to the betterment of the Lockyer Valley and I know she will continue to lead with strength and determination during these uncertain times," Mr Church said.

He said he was confident the new council was made up of candidates with close connections to the region.

"I have every confidence this Council will continue to lead our community through this pandemic and to the other side, stronger than ever," he said.

A date has been set for the new Lockyer Valley Regional Council's first official meeting, in which a deputy mayor will be elected.

Councillors, including newly-elected Brett Qualischefski, will gather tomorrow for the post-election meeting at the council chambers at 1pm.