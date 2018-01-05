Dennis' lifetime of learning

END OF AN ERA: Dr Dennis Poppi will soon move on from his position as Professor of Animal Nutrition at the University of Queensland's Gatton campus, but his work in the field is far from over.

END OF AN ERA: Dr Dennis Poppi will soon move on from his position as Professor of Animal Nutrition at the University of Queensland's Gatton campus, but his work in the field is far from over. Lachlan McIvor

EVEN for someone who would end up traversing the world throughout the course of a distinguished career in animal nutrition, the first step outside of home was a shock.

Dennis Poppi grew up on a sugar cane farm in Babinda in North Queensland and it wasn't commonplace to head off to study any further after high school.

His local school only went up to Grade 10.

But being raised on a farm, and especially living nearby to the discoveries made at the Meringa Sugar Experiment Station, sparked his desire to explore the world of agriculture further.

He earned a scholarship to study a Bachelor of Agricultural Science at the University of Queensland's Townsville campus in 1969 before moving to St Lucia a year later, where he made the decision to major in Animal Science.

"It sure was a culture shock,” Dr Poppi laughed.

"I still remember getting completely lost and scared on the ring road at St Lucia because there were so many buildings, I didn't know what to do or where to go.

"But you get used to it, there were lots of other country kids in the same situation.”

Dr Poppi would go on to complete a Masters and PhD in Brisbane and following his studies, began a career that would catapult him across the world.

After first spending a year in Lincoln, New Zealand, he had a 12-month post in Aberdeen, Scotland before he returned to take up a position in Lincoln for a 10-year stint.

His work in ruminant nutrition, mainly with beef and dairy cattle, has also taken him to universities and institutes in the United Kingdom, throughout the Americas, Africa and Asia and Europe, as well as across Australia, and he's made his mark across the globe.

"I guess that's one of the great things about working in agriculture and doing agricultural science... you always see a different side to a country compared to if you go as a tourist,” he said.

"The hospitality of country people is the same the world over.”

He returned to UQ in 1990, working at St Lucia before making the switch to the Gatton campus in 2004, where he rose to the position of Professor of Animal Nutrition four years later.

Around the time he moved to Gatton, the university was trying to determine the best use of the campus and while it had a strong reputation already, government funding allowed it to establish new facilities that took it to another level.

"Once those facilities were there, we all decided that's where we needed to move to,” he said.

"It's a cliché that they're world-class facilities but they really are, if you travel around the world you realise what good facilities we've got and it's just up to us to make them work now.

"The work that I've done here has been largely directed towards the northern beef industry... we also do quite a lot of work in developing countries.

"I've seen a lot of countries of the world as a consequence of that, but we work particularly in Indonesia and Myanmar with cattle projects. The wider group at Gatton work on similar projects in the Pacific and other countries up through South-East Asia.”

Dr Poppi presented his final seminar at the start of December to a crowd of more than 100 colleagues, students and friends after making the call to move on from his role at the university at the end of the year.

On top of publishing over 110 peer-reviewed journal articles and 100 conference papers, he has served as a mentor and supervisor to more than 50 postgraduates.

Although he was certainly not going to miss the administration and marking that comes along with university life, moulding young minds in the field of agriculture kept him on his toes.

"Having young people around and listening to their ideas is still quite invigorating, you get continually challenged and therefore have to keep thinking on your feet and justifying your arguments... they broaden your education,” he said.

"Particularly when they start to do post graduate work; they really start thinking about a particular problem and arguing about what the idea might be. That's a really rewarding part, I'll miss that part I'm sure.”

Even though his office will soon be cleared out and the keys handed over, Dr Poppi's thirst for knowledge won't end there.

He has an ongoing involvement with a project in Indonesia, as well as work in Brazil to attend to, and he hopes to drive his 4WD around Australia next year.

"We'll see how it goes, that first year is pretty well mapped out, I've got a lot of things on,” he said.