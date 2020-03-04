Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
COURT: Haydn Sherlock pleaded guilty to three charges in Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
COURT: Haydn Sherlock pleaded guilty to three charges in Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
News

Denied club goer finds new entry to the Zone

lucy rutherford
, lucy.rutherford@westernstarnews.com
4th Mar 2020 11:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CLUB goer wasn’t going to be deterred by the fact he was denied entry from a popular Roma nightclub and found an alternative way to continue the party.

Haydn Keith Sherlock fronted Roma Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with trespassing, wilful damage and unregulated high risk activities

Police prosecutor sergeant Heather Whiting told the court that on February 9 at 1.25am, Sherlock was denied entry to the Zone nightclub as their lockout laws state no-one is permitted entry after 1am.

The court heard Sherlock then entered the alleyway, ripped off the fly screen of the male toilets before scaling the wall of the nightclub and entering the club through the roof cavity near where the DJ is located.

Sherlock was spotted by security immediately and fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

On February 21, he received a Notice to Appear.

The court heard Sherlock had since paid the Club Hotel $320 on February 22 to pay for the damage to the fly screen door.

The defendant’s lawyer told the court that all of Sherlock’s friends were inside the nightclub and he had been eager to join the festivities.

He then went to the back of the building and had damaged the fly screen door with his foot when he climbed on it to scale the building.

Sherlock pleaded guilty to all charges.

“It was a stupid thing to do and a poor decision you made when you were drunk,” Magistrate Saggers said.

Magistrate Saggers fined Sherlock $650, with no convictions recorded.

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Race course upgrades celebrated with official opening

        premium_icon Race course upgrades celebrated with official opening

        News THE Mooney Valley of South East Queensland has undergone a facelift, adding to the already popular racing facility.

        Gunfire, pig heads and psychosexual war over barking dog

        premium_icon Gunfire, pig heads and psychosexual war over barking dog

        News A Bizarre recording made as part of extraordinary neighbour dispute has ended in...

        Ute destroyed after aircon sparks car blaze

        premium_icon Ute destroyed after aircon sparks car blaze

        News TURNING on the aircon had the opposite effect for one driver today, when it caused...

        Fears development could increase highway fatality risks

        premium_icon Fears development could increase highway fatality risks

        News NO public submissions can be made to council about the Hatton Vale golf course...