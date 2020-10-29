Demolition worker busted drunk driving

DRINK DRIVE: A Lockyer Valley demolition worker has been busted for drink driving (file image)

A DEMOLITION worker has lost his licence for eight months after being busted by police for drink driving.

Kevin Robert Thompson was pulled over by police at Grantham on Gatton Helidon Road on August 1.

Police prosecutor senior sergeant Al Windsor told the Gatton Magistrate Court that Thompson was stopped at a static roadside breath test station.

He was later taken to the Gatton Police Station where he blew 0.086.

Thompson pleaded guilty to driving over the general alcohol limit.

His solicitor Lucy Thompson, from Clarity Law, asked the magistrate for a two to four month driving disqualification.

But Acting Magistrate Lisa O’Neill disqualified Thompson from driving for eight months, however granted him a restricted driving licence for his work with Darling Downs Metal.

“You may carry passengers in the vehicle related to demolition work and machinery operation,” Magistrate O’Neill said.

Ms O’Neill acknowledged Thompson’s drink driving charge was out of character, but noted he did have other traffic history.

A conviction was recorded.