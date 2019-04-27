Coroner reveals how actress died

Demian Bichir, a cast member in The Hateful Eight, and his wife Stefanie Sherk. Picture: AP

MODELStefanie Sherk committed suicide, public records revealed Thursday, as her husband, actor Demian Bichir, confirmed the death in an emotional tribute. She was 43.

"It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don't know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain," the Oscar-nominated actor wrote on Instagram, adding that Sherk died on Saturday.

Bichir's post did not address how his "angel" died, but the New York Post reports that the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner records indicate that she took her own life.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner ruled her death suicide by anoxic encephalopathy, where the brain tissue is deprived of oxygen, asphyxia and drowning.

An LAPD spokesman confirmed that police were called to an address in Sherman Oaks, California at 7:28pm on April 12 to reports of a possible drowning.

Bichir found his wife weighted down on the bottom of their pool, The Blast reported, citing law enforcement sources.

She died eight days later in the hospital.

"It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace," Bichir said.

Sherk appeared in films such as Valentine's Day and the new Jacki Weaver film Grudge.

Bichir was nominated for Best Actor at the Oscar's for his role in A Better Life but has also been seen in The Hateful Eight and The Nun.

If you are experiencing mental health issues or suicidal feelings contact Lifeline on 13 11 14 or BeyondBlue 1300 224 636. If it is an emergency please call 000

