Demand grows for grassroots survival tactics

Vegetable seedlings are the new toilet paper. Photo: File

MOVE over toilet paper, vegetable seedlings are the new hot commodity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Plainland Mitre 10, which normally sells about 150 seedlings a month, sold a record 119 seedlings on Tuesday.

Store director Lincoln Rule said lettuce was the most popular variety sold, and some customers bought 12 to 16 seedlings each.

“Not just the seedlings, but actual seeds as well people are stocking up on,” Mr Rule said.

“Its just been over the past week since the coronavirus has become more well-known and people are self-isolating.”

He believed people were buying seedlings and seeds in a bid to become more self-sufficient, especially since the sudden jump in fresh vegetable prices at the supermarkets.

But despite more people being forced to spend time at home, Mr Rule said business, in general, had being stronger than normal.

“The last few days have been pretty hectic,” he said.

“People have been stocking up while they are in isolation and doing odd jobs around the house.”

He said the product isopropyl, which is generally used as an inexpensive solvent for cosmetics, drugs, shellacs, and gums, had also sold out – along with methylated spirits – to make homemade hand sanitiser.

Despite strong business, Mr Rule said the Plainland store was urging customers to stay home and practice social distancing.

Plainland Mitre 10 is offering a free delivery service to minimise contact.