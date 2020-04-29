Demand for petrol halves despite record low prices

PRICE DROP: The eased coronavirus restrictions this weekend could help Lockyer Valley petrol stations sell more fuel.

RECORD low petrol prices may be a treat for motorists but for those whose livelihoods depend on a profitable petrol station, the situation is not so sweet.

Pacific Fuels Helidon, on the Warrego Highway, is offering unleaded petrol for just 87.9 cents per litre, slightly below but similar to what other stations nearby are charging.

It is a price business manager Saibej Pat has not seen in the six years he has worked at the station.

But the low prices have not increased sales.

He said he was selling less petrol than usual, resulting from a combination of fewer customers and smaller sales.

“The sales have dropped down (to) half as much as usual,” Mr Pat said.

“People who used to fill up two or three times a week are now only filling once a week.”

Even though the price of wholesale oil has dropped, the lack of demand is cutting into petrol station profits.

“It’s impacting us a lot,” Mr Pat said.

From this weekend, some coronavirus restrictions will be lifted across the state, meaning people will be able to partake in activities not allowed at present.

Starting on Saturday, people can travel within 50km of their home for non-essential reasons, including taking a recreational drive or motorbike ride.

They will also be able to visit national parks, have a picnic, shop for non-essential items and go boating or jet skiing, all while maintaining social distancing.

Mr Pat said he hoped the ease on restrictions would have a positive impact on sales.

“At the moment we are hoping it will be good when they lift the restrictions,” he said.

“We will have to see this weekend how it impacts us.”