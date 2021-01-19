Deluge dumps 190mm on southeast, more possible

Cleanup is underway across the southeast after an inland trough triggered heavy rainfall, dumping a whopping 191mm in parts, leading to flash flooding.

Redlands received a whopping 191mm of rain in the past 24 hours, with 95mm falling in just one hour.

SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE RAIFALL TOTALS FOR THE PAST 24HRS

The SES received 170 calls for help across the southeast for leaking roofs, fallen trees and sandbagging, with the majority of calls from the Redlands and Gold Coast local government areas.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services responded to at least seven water rescues in the southeast overnight, including multiple instances of people sitting on roofs of cars trapped in floodwater.

A woman was rescued sitting on top of her vehicle stranded in floodwaters on Springacre Rd in Thornlands about 7.30pm; while two people were rescued from a car trapped in fast-rising flood water in Sheldon just before 7pm.

Swift water rescue crews also responded to three car-in-floodwater rescues in Pimpama, a rescue of an elderly man in Willowvale and one in Birkdale.



No serious injuries were reported from any rescues.

Meteorologist Rosa Hoff said a trough moving from western Queensland towards the region was expected to deliver another drenching on Tuesday, bringing the possibility of storms.

"We are expecting rainfall amounts to be below 20mm, but we do have the possibility of seeing some severe storm development in the region which could bring higher totals," she said.

"We do continue to have the possibility of some severe storm development in the area, so we could see rainfall totals of the same magnitude again today, with the chance of even seeing some isolated higher totals in there as well."

Despite the expectation of those thunderstorms to hit the region again today, the Bureau of Meteorology predicts a mostly hot and sunny week, with maximums expected to hit 31C on Saturday.

Meanwhile in North Queensland, Cyclone Kimi has weakened into a tropical low off the coast.

Initially described by a BOM spokeswoman as very dangerous, yesterday's storms in the southeast dumped about 120mm of rain at Alexandra Hills, southeast of Brisbane, in an hour.

Meanwhile, 105mm was recorded in the same time frame at Stewart Rd, just south of Beenleigh.

Mt Cotton, Norwell, Kerkin Road and Carney's Creek near the NSW border all received 100mm or more.

Heavy rain belting Mt Coot-Tha at the moment as storms hit most of South East Queensland this evening. #bnestorm @10NewsFirstQLD pic.twitter.com/A2UCTnWcVz — Scotty McDonald (@Scotty_McDonald) January 18, 2021



Energex also recorded more than 33,8000 lightning strikes by 6pm yesterday, but a spokesman said it was "very ­underwhelming" when compared with Saturday's massive storm, which saw more than 115,000 strikes lash the region.

While the deluge is expected to continue across the southeast into this morning, the rest of the week is set to be sunny and clear.

There will be only slight chances of showers around the Sunshine Coast.

Brisbane is set to hit a ­maximum of 31C on Saturday, with a slight chance of ­scattered showers today and tomorrow, and ­potential winds to hit up to 35km/h today and tomorrow afternoon.

The same should be expected across the Gold Coast, with up to 15mm of rain expected to fall across the coast and NSW border throughout the morning before drying up and hitting a maximum of 29C on Saturday.

The area from Maroochydore to Hervey Bay is forecast to have a slighter damper week, with a high chance of prolonged showers and potential thunderstorms to continue from today through to late tomorrow afternoon before clearing up.

RAINFALL TOTALS SINCE 9AM MONDAY

Redlands 191mm

North Stradbroke Island 137mm

Elimbah 109mm

Carneys Creek 108mm

Wongawallan 105mm

Bribie Island 76mm

Esk 75mm

Coomera 71mm

Binna Burra 53mm

Redbank Plains 52mm

Bowen Hills 51mm

Brisbane City 39mm



Originally published as Deluge dumps 190mm on southeast, more possible