‘Deliberate act’: Man flies into Qld via ACT from NSW hotspot

A man avoided Queensland's tough restrictions on travellers from known coronavirus hotspots by travelling from NSW to the ACT and flying from there to a Queensland airport.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Assistant Commissioner Steve Gollschewski said police were investigating a man who it is alleged deliberately drove from Sydney to the ACT to fly into Cairns because he was frustrated with the restrictions and wanted to go to work.

The shocking new case comes as Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the state's borders would now be shut to all travellers from NSW and the ACT, declaring them "hot spots".

A man from Sydney travelled to Cairns Airport via the ACT in breach of Queensland’s coronavirus restrictions. Picture: Brendan Radke

Mr Gollschewski said all travellers arriving at Queensland's borders from NSW, the ACT and Victoria would be stopped and turned around unless they had exemptions under the incoming rules.

The new breach comes a day after it was revealed three men had travelled to Victoria and allegedly failed to disclose so on their border declaration.

Earlier, three women had allegedly done the same, with two of those women then going out into the community infected with COVID-19.

A man and a woman dining at a Korean restaurant at the same time as at least one of the women were also infected, sparking a nursing home scare, as the woman works at the Bolton Clarke aged care home at Pinjarra Hills.

There has also been a case where two people from a known hot spot were found at Nanango, south-west of Gympie.

Mr Gollschewski confirmed that the two people, aged in their 60s, were found to have made a false statement on their border declaration passes.

They have been issued with notices to appear.

"Can I highlight to the community these are very serious offences," he said.

Mr Gollschewski said the vast majority of people had been doing the right thing.

But he said there was "clearly" a small number of people purposely doing the wrong thing.

"While those numbers are small, the risk is too high," he said.

"The message to all the other people who don't qualify for the exemption, don't come," Mr Gollschewski said.

He said a number of investigations had been sparked by public tip-offs.

"Clearly the community has had enough of this," he said.

Ms Palaszczuk said stronger regulations were needed because "we cannot put Queenslanders at risk".

"We have seen people deliberately flouting the law to gain entry into Queensland," she said.