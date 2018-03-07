Delia's milking the good life

SHE'S GOAT THE LOVE: Delia Williams has run her Goat Dairy for more than 30 years in Helidon.

SHE BUILT her dairy goat farm up from scratch 30 years ago and ever since Delia Williams remains a successful supplier of goat's milk in the Lockyer Valley

Delia has been a sole trader of goat's milk on her 42-acre property in Helidon since the early 90s and now her friend and partner Paul Jones helps her run the farm. They currently have three breeds: British Alpine, Toggenburg, some Saansen, and some crosses, which are run in three herds for management purposes.

"Bendora Goats is the name of my stud, which is both of my parents' names put together,” she said.

"I Bought the place in June 1980 and back then it was fenced into three paddocks, there was nothing built on it at all.

"My late husband and myself didn't move in until 1983.”

When adversity struck in 1990 Delia knew she had to do something to keep her family going.

"When my husband passed I was left with this farm and a two-year-old and seven-year-old and a mortgage,” she said.

"I opened the farm as a raw milk dairy in October 1991 with a raw milk licence to sell farm goat's milk - in the beginning customers had to drive down here to buy it.”

Paul has worked on the farm since 1994, and soon after in 1995 they began to supply Suncoast milk at Nambour which is now owned by Parmalat. From there, the business took off.

"Dairy goat farming is a lifestyle for us,” she said.

"I have about 180 goats all up and we are milking about 130 of them now.

"They are producing about 270 L of milk a day. I'm the only one in the region who supplies Parmalat's Suncoast milk. We are the smallest one in the group of five.

In years past, Delia said her Bendora Goats would often produce 300L of milk a day.

"I've kept graphs which show the peaks and troughs since I started,” she said.

"But we really don't want to get much bigger than what we are at now.”

Delia went on to explain the milking process.

"They are milked twice a day in the morning and afternoon for 2.5 hours in total.

"We begin to milk them at about two years-old.

"We feed them to get them to get them into their bails,” she said.

"The grain supply must be monitored or they will over eat and get sick. We put the cups on the udders and they are milked from between 1 to 3 minutes each.”

One challenge Delia and Paul have faced while running the farm is bringing in all the goat feed- which is primarily Lucerne and grain.

"That kills profits a bit,” she said,

"When the season's been good, I have had dry land oats growing in the past, but you rely totally on the rain- no irrigation.”

While Delia doesn't have a personal preference between goat's or cow's milk she said there was proven health benefits of drinking goat's milk.

"The fat globules in goat's milk are way smaller and more digestible than any cow's milk,” she said.

"People say they have lactose intolerance with cow's milk but it's often a bovine fat intolerance.

"You think of a calf - 35 kg and the size of a human baby and then the size of a goat baby ... kids are much more the same size. All mammal milk be it human, goat, cow is designed to nurture its own baby and a baby human and the baby goat are more compatible.”

Suprisingly, hand-milking goats were in the days long before Delia started her farm.

"The only time I've hand-milked is when something is wrong with the udder, I will hand milk until the milk turns good again,” she said.

Delia said she was glad her dairy goat farm was successful and was proud of how far the farm had come.

"When I started there was nothing, it's amazing to see what it's become,” she said

"And nothing beats being your own boss.”