Menu
Login
News

Delays hit rail commuters

by Thomas Morgan
28th Aug 2019 8:08 AM

 

CANCELLATIONS and delays of up to 90 minutes were being experienced on some train lines to Brisbane's north after a reported train fault.

The 6.34am Redcliffe Peninsula to Central train and 6.47am Caboolture to Central train were both cancelled entirely, while trains in both directions between Nambour and Caboolture have been delayed by up to 90 minutes.


A Queensland Rail spokeswoman said the cause was an issue with a train at Elimbah station, which was blocking the path of other trains.

The spokeswoman said crews were on the scene and would work to restore service, with expected delays downgraded to just minor on the Sunshine Coast line.

No further cancellations are expected on the Redcliffe Peninsula or Caboolture train lines.

Top Stories

    Emotional victory for rider at state championships

    Emotional victory for rider at state championships

    Horses AFTER a freak paddock accident, Tannyth Shackell never though her horse would be able to enter the show ring.

    Students' talent showcased at annual community gathering

    Students' talent showcased at annual community gathering

    News The evening was a platform for students to show off their talent

    Somerset artists promise exciting event this September

    Somerset artists promise exciting event this September

    News Botanicals blossom in Somerset's collaborative exhibition

    Police hunting for hijacked Hilux

    Police hunting for hijacked Hilux

    Crime No witnesses have come forward so far