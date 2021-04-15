Delayed: New open date set for Gatton road train facility

The opening of the new Gatton Heavy Vehicle facility has been delayed due to wet weather.

Multiple rainy days throughout March and April have pushed back the scheduled opening date for the Gatton heavy Vehicle decoupling facility near the overpass.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the facility, which was scheduled to open earlier this month, has been pushed back to later this month or early May.

Of course, the opening date will depend on future weather patterns.

“Heavy vehicle drivers can continue to use the temporary decoupling facility available on the Warrego highway at Lawes until the new facility is opened,” the spokesperson said.

“We thank the community for its patience during the works on this important project.”

The new facility will allow road trains to decouple trailers prior to heading into Brisbane.

It will take large trucks off the Lawes’ truck pads on the Warrego Highway and allow truckies to decouple closer to Brisbane instead of at Charlton.

The $19 million facility was funded as part of the Toowoomba bypass project.

Space for up to 30 type 1 road trains will be available at the new decoupling facility, and truckies will be able to leave trailers parked for an extended duration.