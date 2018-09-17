Comanche, Ichi Ban bring form to Sydney to Hobart

LDV Comanche racing to victory in the last race.

LDV Comanche racing to victory in the last race.

THE Australian supermaxi Comanche will carry a new record and Ichi Ban winning form into their Sydney to Hobart defences as entries for the 74th race south flood in.

Yachts from Russia, USA, Germany, Poland, China and Hong Kong have already entered along with three supermaxis and both defending champions.

Jim Cooney and his team on Comanche last weekend set a new record in the annual Flinders Islet race, a major lead-up to the Sydney to Hobart.

Averaging just under 14 knots, Cooney and his team took just 6h:28m.20s to complete the 92 nautical mile course.

Comanche, elevated to first place in the Sydney to Hobart line honour chase after Wild Oats incurred a penalty last year, shattered the 7:30.19 race record set a year ago by the 52-footer Koa.

Matt Allen and his Ichi Ban team streeting to victory in the Sydney to Hobart.

Matt Allen and his crew on Ichi Ban claimed overall honours in the same race in another show of power ahead of the 628 nautical mile long ocean race starting Boxing Day.

One hundred days from the start, 48 entires have been received, including nine internationals.

A trio of super maxis have entered in Comanche, Sydney to Gold Coast winner Black Jack and former Sydney to Hobart winner Perpetual Loyal, now rebranded as InfoTrack under new opener Christian Beck.

The Mark Richards skippered Wild Oats has yet to enter but is expected on the start line