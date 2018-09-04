Dedication to craft bags a purple rosette for crochet

ANY time Jeannine Smith is sitting down she tends to have a hook or a set of knitting needles in her hand.

Thanks to her dedication to her craft the 59-year-old picked up a haul of awards at the Ekka.

Ms Smith's knitted toy entry won first place, as did her miscellaneous crochet item, in their respective sections.

The latter, a mochila bag, which took 60 hours to create, was also named the best in show for the entire crochet section and sold on the first day of the Ekka.

"I'm always making something,” Ms Smith said.

"I like the satisfaction of making something and knowing that it's unique. I really like to make something perfectly.

"So I pride myself on the quality of my workmanship.

"I get a lot of requests from my daughters and grandchildren.”

The Gatton resident was taught how to knit as a four-year-old by her mother, who made her use chicken feathers instead of needles, and she has been crocheting since she was a teenager.

Jeannine Smith's knitted toy pirate. Contributed

Ms Smith has entered the Ekka for the last couple of years and always come home with at least one or two prizes but the purple rosette is her best achievement.

There was extra satisfaction in wresting it from the usual suspects.

"Everyone wants the purple ribbon,” she said.

"Blue is good but purple is better. It usually goes to the doily makers. I really wanted to beat the doily makers.”