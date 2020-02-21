Dedicated workers eager to show off model railway track

Members of the Gatton Men's Shed have been hard at work constructing a model railway setup.

Members of the Gatton Men's Shed have been hard at work constructing a model railway setup.

A GATTON club is on track to bring in new members, following the completion of its newest attraction, a model railway display.

Though most people might know it by its former name as the Gatton Men’s Shed, the Lockyer Valley Community Activities Shed is open to everyone, and always welcoming new members.

“We have a large group of people with disabilities from throughout the Lockyer Valley who are probably our most devout members,” member Will Visser said.

“They never miss a day.”

The group offers a variety of activities to appeal to their equally-varied membership.

“Apart from wood and metal work there are various kinds of artistic endeavours, hobby activities and even jewellery making,” Mr Visser said.

“What very few know however, is that there is also a model railway section, well hidden at the back for HO scale enthusiasts.”

Members have been hard at work assembling the intricate display, which is now ready to service the trains of visitors.

Members of the Gatton Men's Shed have been hard at work constructing a model railway setup.

“You don’t have to have your own layout at home but whether you do or not, we’d love you to join us and help make it as interesting and attractive as possible,” Mr Visser said.

“Currently one section is virtually complete and ready to run, with another large section still very much in the construction stage.”

He encouraged people to play their part in continuing the development of the track, whether by helping construct the next stage, or putting their trains to work on the current one.

“So whether your thing is running trains, building scenery, repairing rolling stock or even just watching the choo choos go around, come see us,” he said.

The Shed is on Saleyard Road in Gatton, and open from 7.30am to midday twice a week.

“Everybody interested is welcome to call in any Tuesday or Thursday morning to have a look, a chat and we’ll even shout you a coffee,” he said.

Find out more by visiting the group’s Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/Lockyer-Valley-Community-Activities-Shed-1434109440065176/