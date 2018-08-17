Dedicated owner keeps car in pristine condition

SWEET WHEELS: The Holden GMH 1986 VL Commodore still has the original paint job and tyre in the boot.

THEY say you can't put a price on love and the same goes for this Holden GMH 1986 VL Commodore- there isn't a price in the world that 'Marcus' would accept for his pride and joy (name changed to protect car).

After buying the vehicle in 2003, it has been more than a hobby for Marcus - it is part of his life.

Cleaning and detailing the car is just an everyday ritual.

To people without the love for cars, keeping the yellow masterpiece in top condition could seem like a full-time job, but to Marcus it's about treating the car with the utmost respect.

The middle-aged nurse said he ensures the car remains pristine by following common sense rules.

"(It means) never getting it dirty, not driving it in the rain, never taking it off road (and) no driving on dirt roads,” he said.

"(I'm) cleaning it every spare chance, going over it and detailing it if I've got a spare hour or half an hour while the kids are watching cartoons I might go out there and clean the wheels just to keep on top of it.”

The car doesn't have a name but it's definitely part of the family .

The father-of-three said he's loved cars since birth and his kids have the car gene too.

"They love it because it's owned by family, it's not just mine it's everybody's, they all say hang onto it you'll never get another one,” Marcus said.

But it's more than just a car to Marcus, the Holden is a work of art.

"Cars are just like modern art, with what people do their creativity, what they like and their personal preference,” he said.

"Some lady might like a pink Porsche, that would make a lot of men throw up, but then they might like a black hot rod with flames.

"It's individualism, it's art, it's creativity, it says a little bit about who you are - this doesn't say who I am, it's just one of the collection.”

The car is part of a three car collection owned by the family and while the cars aren't used as a daily driver, each car still gets a run for a few minutes every day.

"When you've got a car that is 32-years-old you can't leave it in the shed, it's like a human body with aged, use it or lose it,” he said.

Marcus said the 1986 classic has recently come out of retirement, becoming registered to drive on the roads after considerable time being transported by tow truck.

Despite its age, most of the award-winning car is in original condition apart from the suspension, brake and tyres upgrades.

"It's all original, it's not resprayed, it's all the original paint - everything you see apart from those upgrades are 32-years-old,” he said.

After the original owner died, the car was garaged which meant many of the features went unused.

"It's got a lot of little aspects to it like the ashtrays haven't been used, it's still got the cassette players, it still has the original tyre in the boot, it hasn't come out, everything in the engine well is all original, nothing has changed in there,” he said.

Marcus said he was grateful for any compliments he received about the vehicle.

"Everywhere you go people ask if it's for sale and say it's the straightest cleanest one they've ever seen,” he said.

According to Marcus, having the car to care for is a good way to keep your mind busy, and he plans to continue to add to his collection.