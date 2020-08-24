’Decriminalise drugs for kid crooks’: advocate

A controversial plan to decriminalise drugs for young criminals could be the answer to Townsville's growing youth offender crisis, says juvenile drug and alcohol prevention advocate Matt Noffs.

The Tedd Noffs Foundation chief executive has also called on Queensland politicians to stop using children as campaign pawns, saying tough-on-crime rhetoric actually leads to more offending.

"When we talk about decriminalising drugs, we say let's deal with the drugs as a health issue," Mr Noffs told Townsville Bulletin of the controversial approach to dealing with youth offenders.

"Doing this would reduce youth crime in Townsville, but not in isolation. It must go hand-in-hand with better treatment and we must continue to punish crimes like assault and robbery.

Townsville 'ready to explode' over youth crime

CEO of the Ted Noffs Foundation, Matt Noffs says many juvenile offenders need to be treated as if they have a health problem. Picture: Justin Lloyd

"No one, especially me, wants to decriminalise assault or robbery but if juveniles haven't done anything else and they're caught on the street with a bong, refer them to a drug and alcohol treatment agency.

"We need to spend more money on a health campaign that realistically shows young people that there is nothing sexy about having a drug and alcohol addiction."

Ms Noffs added locking kids up doesn't work - and claimed it just makes them better criminals.

"We need to be doing more for Townsville and we can't pretend there isn't a youth crime issue there but the way not to deal with it is not to say lock these kids up and throw away the key," he said.

"Boot camps (juvenile detention centres) don't work. They create better crime syndicates, they're ridiculously expensive.

"If the outcome was fantastic, I'd be saying do it more but these kids think TV, gym, a meal a day in jail and to spend time with their friends is a good ticket.

Authorities have attempted to get tough on youth crime in Townsville. Picture: Matt Taylor

The comments come as Mr Noffs and former Australian Police Commissioner Mick Palmer have today launched a campaign to push for more funding for diversionary programs for youth offenders in the state's north.

Mr Noffs is hoping to extend the Foundation's Street Universities program into Townsville.

The program provides troubled kids with drug, alcohol and mental health treatment, in a space where they can engage in art, music, dance and other activities, he said.

It is currently operating in Logan, Caboolture and Southport.

Mr Noffs also wants MPs to rethink their language around youth crime in the lead-up to the October state election.

"We're already seeing both parties bringing youth crime into the mix of this campaign and to some extent that's unfortunate because disadvantaged young people are shoved into the limelight and used into political fodder," he said.

"The political instinct is to say lock them up and throw away the key.

"If (young people) feel threatened by overly punitive measures, you won't see them behaving better, you'll see more crime if that's how they're being framed.

"You'd be making a pretty bad situation worse by sending the message that these kids are a write off."

Originally published as 'Decriminalise drugs for kid crooks': advocate