Deck the halls and don the lights for chance to win

The Somerset Regional Council’s annual Christmas lights contest has returned for another season of festive cheer.

A SHARE of $3500 in prizemoney is up for grabs for spirited homeowners in the Somerset region, just in time for the giving season.

“This council competition is a really great way to have some fun and celebrate the festive season,” Somerset Mayor Graeme Lehmann said.

“Judges will be out and about from December 3 to December 8, and the lights trail itself will be held from December 1 to 26.”

Judges will decide winners based on the visual appeal, uniqueness, overall impact, and variety of decorations used in the displays.

Energy efficiency and environmentally friendly options will also be important considerations.

There will be major categories for best rural, best urban and best street displays, as well as prizes for best shopfront, and best shopfront and additional area.

Bonus awards will acknowledge the best display under 5000 lights, display between 5000 and 10,000 lights, display over 10,000 lights, best solar-powered display, and best first-time entrant.

Nominations close at 4pm on Friday, November 29, and properties participating in the public display trail will be advertised by council.

More than 40 properties showed off their Christmas cheer by entering the lights competition last year.

“Residential, business and community winners will receive $300 each, best street will share $500, and bonus award recipients will pocket $250,” Cr Lehmann said.

“There’s also four encouragement awards worth $150 each.”

For nomination forms and more information, click here.