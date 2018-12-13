December race meet is becoming popular outing

HORSE RACING: After presenting its most financially successful meeting in 10 years in July, the committee of the Esk Jockey Club is confidently looking forward to another great day out on December 15.

The Esk December meeting has become go-to place for Christmas get-togethers with entertainment throughout the day keeping patrons happy and in the holiday spirit.

The Great Andino was such a hit last year that he will be making a return to Esk, keeping patrons amused and amazed as he moves about the unsuspecting crowd, showing off his array of magic tricks.

Face painting and the kids parade will keep the youngsters busy, as will the treats that are handed out by Santa and his helpers.

With the often-hot weather of a December day, Santa is always one of the hardest workers on course.

The Somerset Regional Council is a major sponsor of the December race meeting having offered up $1000 prizemoney for the Fashion on the Fields competition.

This is by far the biggest prize for this competition at Esk and organisers are hoping that it will encourage more people to dress up and try for that bit of extra Christmas cash.

Men and women will both be eligible for prizes.

Of course, the reason for the meeting, great thoroughbred racing will be the main agenda on the day.

Esk has a loyal band of trainers, owners and jockeys who support the three meetings held each year - Racing is close-up and safe.

Esk has a reputation for presenting a picturesque venue and track and this year has been no different. Recent rain will help ensure that the track is ready for December.

Race day Details: Esk Races will be on December 15. Gates will open at 10.30, with the first race of the day at about 12.30

Esk Jockey Club