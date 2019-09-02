Decade low level sparks call for water wisdom

WATER levels in South East Queensland have hit their lowest point since the millennium drought.

Seqwater reported combined dam levels had been declining through the dry autumn and winter, and were now at 65.5% capacity.

Wivenhoe Dam, the largest and most important drinking water source in the region, is at 53% capacity, its lowest point in more than a decade.

Seqwater Chief Executive Officer Neil Brennan said the region was not yet in a drinking water drought, and average water consumption across SEQ had returned to normal levels of between 160-170 litres per person per day.

"With the warmer weather ahead, the challenge is to continue to be water wise," he said.

"Moving into spring there is typically increased outdoor watering, so it's an ideal time for the community to consider its water use."

The Bureau of Meteorology's predicted September to November would be a drier than average spring for most of mainland Australia, though South East Queensland had a 50% chance of above average rainfall.

Seqwater is working in partnership with the region's water service providers Queensland Urban Utilities, Unitywater and others on how to best manage the region's water supplies.

Queensland Urban Utilities CEO Louise Dudley said the community had retained many of its water saving habits since the end of the millennium drought.

"However, with the dam levels continuing to fall, there are some simple things we can all do around our homes and gardens that can make a big difference," she said.

"If you're gardening this spring, try to avoid watering during the heat of the day. It's also a good idea to mulch your garden to help retain moisture."

Other tips to keep in mind include doing full loads of laundry, the same in the dishwasher, and taking shorter showers.

The bulk water authority will also be refreshing its water wise education campaign, launched in March this year, to further encourage the community to look at ways they can reduce their water use.

To learn more about how to save water, visit seqwater.com.au/waterwise