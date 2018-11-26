Decade full of fun and service

A LOT can change in a decade, but one thing that hasn't changed at the Backyard Basement Op Shop in Withcott is the purpose - to help those in need.

The op shop celebrated its tenth birthday this month, and acting manager Kerry Fleming said while she had seen the store grow over the years, the environment had remained the same.

"It's a warm, friendly environment to work in, and the people that come here - as few as they may be - they come here in the spirit of the place, they just love meeting people,” Ms Fleming said.

Admin manager Darrell Tattersall said while there were some paid employees, the majority of workers were volunteers who gave up their time to help.

"That's part of the buzz of it, people come here because they want to,” Mr Tattersall said.

The op shop is part of the community outreach of the Withcott Church of Christ and Ms Fleming said the project had grown from humble beginnings and owed its success to the community's support.

"Originally it started off with a handful of people bringing in stuff from home and now it's grown to this,” she said.

"It's massive and without the support and donations that come in from the community, we wouldn't be able to survive.”

Mr Tattersall said in addition to providing affordable clothing and other goods, the op shop was heavily supportive of the Withcott community.

"With the money raised - we select different organisations from within the community that we feel as though need a helping hand,” he said.

With ten years of service under their belt, Mr Tattersall said the organisation is looking to the future and how it can continue to assist the people of Withcott better.

"We want to continue to assist the community as best we can,” he said.