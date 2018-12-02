Deb's tireless work recognised with national award

DESERVED: Regis Gatton Lifestyle Coordinator Debra Hagan was awarded the Outstanding Facility Service Award in Melbourne last month.

ONE of Gatton's own has been recognised at a national level for the dedication and care she puts into her work.

Gatton Regis Lifestyle Coordinator Debra Hagan was recognised in Melbourne in November at Regis Aged Care's Annual National Awards for her tireless work to give resident's the best life possible.

Ms Hagan has been part of the Gatton team for more than ten years now, and National Volunteer Coordinator/Lifestyle Support Kim Savas said she played an integral part of resident's lives.

"No matter the task that's given to her, Deb works like a trooper and gets the job done,” Ms Savas said.

"It's an honour to have her on-board.”

Ms Hagan's nomination for the Outstanding Facility Service Award was one of more than 5000 submitted by staff, residents and families for the awards.

She said she never expected to win the award, and the work she did with the residents at Gatton was its own reward.

"I honestly expected to be the runner up,” Ms Hagan said.

"It was very humbling - I just work, I'm fortunate that I love my job and I love being with these folks here.”

Her work ensures residents enjoy the best life possible at the facility, and her tireless efforts have empowered residents to win prizes at the Gatton Show, take out local gardening competitions and be part of various local and lifestyle activities

"Their lives do not stop when they come in those doors,” she said.

"Some of them actually comment to us that their life expands because some of the things we do with them, they've never done before.”

Ms Hagan said her passion for her work came from seeing the positives it created everyday.

"I don't want the thought of 'you come into age care and you sit in your corner in your room and that's the rest of your life',” she said.

"I just love being here and making their lives more comfortable and happier.”