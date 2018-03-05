Deb's leading by example

THE SUCCESS of one woman creates a domino effect for the next in line, according to Nanango MP and first female Liberal National Party leader Deb Frecklington.

Before being elected in 2012, Ms Frecklington had obtained a business degree, co-managed broad acre cropping properties with husband Jason, and completed a Bachelor of Law at Queensland University of Technology, all while raising three young daughters.

She put her achievements and juggling abilities down to never letting an opportunity pass her by and a lot of hard work.

"I look back on it and ask myself how I did it, but what I often tell people is you don't eat an elephant whole you eat it one bite at a time,” she said.

"I have a very understanding husband... we have always shared the load in relation to our children.

"I'm fortunate to have that support from him and my extended family. We should acknowledge that as women we don't have to do it all.” She said she was honoured to be the first female leader of the LNP in Queensland.

"It enables me to encourage more women into politics,” she said.

"It's important that we acknowledge that there are not enough women in these senior roles in many businesses, including politics.

"Anyone running a small business or in a leadership role do things in their own way.

"And the more women in these positions, the easier it is for the next person to think they can do it.”

The journey into politics was a natural progression for the Kilcoy local, who as a lawyer saw a gap in services in her area and decided to put her hand up and run for parliament.

"I wasn't going to sit on the sidelines and whinge any longer,” she said.

"I was going to do what I could to make my community better and provide more services.”

She revealed she had refused to let gender hold her back throughout her career.

"I believe you need to be appointed to a position on your own merits - so if you work hard and stand by the reasons behind why you need to do something - nothing should stand in your way,” she said.

"Take every opportunity as it comes; people don't achieve success by luck, they achieve it by sheer hard work.”