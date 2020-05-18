Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Death toll at 99 as elderly man dies in hospital

by Gavin Fernando
18th May 2020 8:34 AM

NSW has recorded one new death overnight, bringing the state's death toll to 48 and the national total to 99.

Dr Kerry Chant said a man in his 60s died after he was confirmed to have the virus.

He was linked to a previously-confirmed case and had underlying health issues.

Australia has recorded a total 7050 cases of COVID-19, with 3076 in New South Wales, 1554 in Victoria, 1054 in Queensland, 439 in South Australia, 557 in Western Australia, 226 in Tasmania, 107 in the Australian Capital Territory and 30 in the Northern Territory. 

Dr Chant also identified Penrith and The Hills as two new hotspots for COVID-19 in NSW.

"I would urge anyone in those local government areas, particularly with any symptoms, to come forward for testing," she said.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus death toll editor picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Desperate plea as business hits ‘crisis point’

        premium_icon Desperate plea as business hits ‘crisis point’

        Politics Business confidence has crashed to levels that eclipse the GFC, sparking calls for the ­Palaszczuk Government to cut red tape to resuscitate the state economy.

        Southern buyers to bring strong competition to weaner sale

        premium_icon Southern buyers to bring strong competition to weaner sale

        Rural Strong numbers and good quality cattle will make for an excellent weaner sale this...

        Pedestrian hit by vehicle along dangerous highway

        premium_icon Pedestrian hit by vehicle along dangerous highway

        News A car has hit a pedestrian on the Warrego Highway

        Teammates stay connected with games of a different kind

        premium_icon Teammates stay connected with games of a different kind

        AFL Football prodigy trains solo but takes the virtual field with fellow gamers.