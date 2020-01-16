Menu
Crime

Dealer asked customers for petrol money

by Lea Emery
16th Jan 2020 1:50 PM
A GOLD Coast man had to beg for petrol money from people he was selling drugs to, a court was told.

Kai Swan, 20, pleaded guilty in the Southport District Court to 34 counts of supplying dangerous drugs, two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and one count of burglary.

Prosecutor Emma Brackin said Swan spent about seven months in 2017 selling or attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamines to people across the Gold Coast.

"He would supply to friends and friends of friends when he came into contact with drugs and to supply his habit," she said.

"He often said he had no money or needed petrol in order to complete the delivery.

"The quality of drugs or weight appeared to be bad quality or underweight."

Ms Brackin said on April 4, 2017 Swan and three other teens broke into an Upper Coomera home and stole a handbag and car keys. They used the keys to steal two cars.

Judge Katherine McGinness sentenced Swan to two years probation, taking into account he had spent almost 500 days in pre-sentence custody.

cannabis crime drug dealer drug dealing

