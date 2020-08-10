Deadly day claims 19 lives, fears for frontline staff

Coronavirus infections among healthcare staff have more than doubled in the past fortnight amid concern that the true scale of the problem is being underestimated.

The Australian Medical Association says it's "extremely concerned" at the rising number of healthcare staff infected, citing cheap protective equipment and a lack of standard protocols as potential causes.

It comes as Victoria recorded its deadliest day with another 19 deaths in the past 24 hours.

But new case numbers have continued to fall with 322 new cases added to the state's tally.

It is the lowest daily increase since July 28 when 276 cases were recorded.

Western Australian nurses will land in Victoria this week to help with the virus fight.

On Sunday, there were 994 active cases of COVID-19 among healthcare workers in Victoria, compared with 400 on July 27.

That is a jump of more than 590 cases in the past 14 days.

A total of 1725 medical ­professionals have been confirmed positive over the duration of the pandemic.

Even more have likely been forced into isolation due to close contacts with infected colleagues, friends and family.

AMA Victorian branch president Julian Rait said a national database was necessary to track cases in the healthcare workforce.

"AMA Victoria is extremely concerned by the rising prevalence of infection among healthcare workers, which would appear to exceed that of the wider community," Dr Rait said.

"Quite simply, the failure by various governments to properly record and analyse infections among healthcare workers is scandalous, as we are likely underestimating the true scale of the problem and are putting staff at higher risk."

Dr Rait said the AMA was pleased protective equipment protocols had been updated, but cases of inconsistent and "knock-off" supplies were still being reported, with some ­settings failing to provide adequate protection for staff.

Premier Daniel Andrews was confident Victoria had enough frontline staff to see out the pandemic.

"We've done a lot of contingency planning, a lot of work to try to make sure we have surge capacity, that we've got people we can call on," he said.

"We think we've got the reserves that we need, but there's a lot of stress there. They're all doing a fantastic job. We've got enough capacity."

Nurses from Western Australia were expected to touch down this week.

Victoria's Deputy Chief Health Officer Robyn Lawrence said the nurses would provide "care and support."

She said a "significant level of support" had been requested by Victoria, especially in relation to aged care homes.

''WA is in a fortunate position with very limited numbers of active COVID-19 cases.'' Dr Lawrence said.

