Deadline looms for grave representatives

CEMETERY REPS: The Lockyer Valley Regional Council invites residents to get into the community spirit. Sarah Fleming

RESIDENTS of the Lockyer Valley region are invited to self-nominate to become committee members of a new group, with expressions of interest open until close of business today.

Lockyer Valley Regional Council is in the process of founding Friends of the Cemetery Group, an advisory board that will represent community members in ongoing discussions relating to council-controlled cemeteries in the region.

The group will provide feedback, raise concerns and potential solutions relating to local cemetery maintenance.

The first meeting is set to take place in June.

Mayor Tanya Milligan said the council was not establishing the group in response to a particular issue but to ensure the community's views were represented.

"Council is committed to community consultation and using representative groups to help guide the direction of ongoing planning,” Cr Milligan said.

"In establishing this group, we hope to adopt a greater consistency in how we manage the various council-owned cemeteries across the region and apply ideas we may not have considered.”

LVRC maintains cemeteries across Laidley (Southern St), College View (Logan Rd), Gatton (corner of Lake Apex and Dennis Minson Drs), Caffey (Mt Sylvia Rd) and Murphys Creek (Cemetery Rd).

Eligible nominees will be closely affiliated with the region, have strong links to and knowledge of the community, be committed to working alongside the council and represent broad community interests rather than personal interests.

For more information or to nominate yourself, phone the council on 1300 005 872.