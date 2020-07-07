Lesley-Lee Hill has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle. She is the mother of Lucius Baira-Hill, 13, who was killed in a crash at Garbutt on June 7.

Lesley-Lee Hill has been charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle. She is the mother of Lucius Baira-Hill, 13, who was killed in a crash at Garbutt on June 7.

The mother of one of the four teenagers killed in an alleged stolen car crash has asked a magistrate to vary her bail undertaking.

Lesley-Lee Hill, 28, the mother of Lucius Baira-Hill, 13, who was killed when the car he was travelling in smashed into a traffic light pole at Garbutt on June 7, was granted bail on June 10 after she was taken into custody on June 4.

Police have charged Hill with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle after police allege she was seen in a stolen car about a month earlier.

Hill's bail conditions include residing with her mother and reporting to the Mundingburra Police Station each Friday.

Defence lawyer for Hill Victoria Twivey told the court her client was having difficulties attending her weekly counselling sessions.

"One of her bail conditions is she has to live with her mother which effectively means she cannot leave the house without the presence of her mother," she said.

"She has instructed that her mother is quite ill and she attends counselling three days a week and it has now become quite difficult for her to attend with her mother."

Ms Twivey asked acting magistrate Peter Smid to vary Hill's bail to "remove the part that she be in company".

Police prosecutor Cody Rowe was surprised at the request telling the court, "This is the first time I have heard of this application to vary so it places me at a disadvantage".

Mr Rowe said the bail undertaking was on the watchhouse file and would not be on the court file and needed time to consider the request.

Mr Smid adjourned the case until July 10.

Originally published as Dead teen's mum asks for bail variation