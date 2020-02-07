Dead Gympie koalas prompt Transport Dept investigation

Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex

Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex

A CALL from Gympie region koala advocates to help protect the animals from cars speeding through a habitat hot spot on the Tin Can Bay Rd is being actioned by the Transport Department.

READ MORE: Another dead young koala on the Tin Can Bay Rd

The DTMR has stopped short of agreeing to a request that overtaking lanes within the hot spot on the Tin Can Bay Rd be removed and the speed limit be restricted to 80km/h, but says it is investigating a number of other options to help the safety of the koalas.

"We prioritise the conservation and protection of native fauna, including threatened and endangered species on our state-controlled roads," a spokesman said.

Dead koala on the Tin Can Bay Road near Laminex

"In July 2018, we installed special flashing koala warning signs on Tin Can Bay Road, between Tinana Road and Tinana Creek, to increase driver awareness of koalas crossing.

"Following this, we have received requests to remove the overtaking lane on this section.

"Overtaking lanes provide improved safety and travel efficiency for general traffic, particularly on routes carrying significant volumes of freight and recreational vehicles.

"Currently this overtaking lane is the only opportunity for motorists to pass slow-moving vehicles on this busy link.

"We are currently investigating a number of options to improve koala safety in this location.

"This will be undertaken in full consultation with the local Koala Action Group and adjacent property owners."