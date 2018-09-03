Dead dolphin found in bushland, police investigating
ALMOST a week after receiving reports of a 4WD dragging a dolphin along a main North Coast road, a dead dolphin has been found dumped in the bush.
On August 27, police from the Tweed-Byron Police District received information that a car was seen driving on Tweed Coast Road at Hastings Point, towing a dolphin from the tow bar of the vehicle.
The vehicle was described as being a dark coloured Ford Maverick.
Police patrolled the area however were not able to locate the vehicle or dolphin.
However on Sunday, police attended a dirt road off Round Mountain Rd, Hastings Point, after being advised that a dead dolphin had been found at the location.
Police located the dolphin in the bushland.
It had been covered with a tree branch and shrubs.
The council was also notified about the dolphin.
Anyone with information in relation to this matter is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.