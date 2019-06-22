Dead centre of town to expand by a hectare

A Lockyer Valley cemetery is nearing capacity and is undergoing 'cut and fill' operations to prepare for expansion.

THE Gatton cemetery is set to expand by a hectare, as part of a three-stage project promising to 'future-proof' the facilities.

A Lockyer Valley Regional Council forecast suggested the cemetery was nearing capacity and, in order to cater to the population for the next thirty years, the council devised a three-stage project.

The LVRC Cemetery Plan 2019-2020 reported Gatton's population was predicted to grow to 9,781 in 2012 and to 15,974 by 2036.

Stage two of the project set to expand Gatton's cemetery involves 'cut and fill' operations, which focuses on levelling out the ground to prepare for extensions is nearing completion with stage three set to begin soon.

The area to be extended is at the back of the existing cemetery, located on Lake Apex Drive.

LVRC Portfolio Councillor for Parks and Gardens Janice Holstein said it was vital to cater to burials for the next 30 years.

"Council is currently undertaking earthworks at the Gatton Cemetery to future-proof the facility,” Cr Holstein said.

"The project includes earthworks to level existing vacant ground and the construction of access tracks and car parks.”

The report stated, "with the population forecasted to grow and therefore an increased need for cemetery services, the council needs to investigate options to purchasing additional land to cater for this demand.”