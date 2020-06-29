Emergency services on the scene at The Strand.

Emergency services on the scene at The Strand.

Mystery still surrounds the circumstances of how a body was found on The Stand this morning.

Emergency services are currently on scene after the body reportedly washed up at the popular beach.

The Queensland Ambulance Service got a call just after 6.30am that a body had appeared on the sand.

Initial reports suggest the body is a male, with police scouring the scene for answers as to what happened.

It's believed the body may have come off a boat, but it's unclear how long the body had been in the ocean.

Emergency services remain on scene at The Strand as police continue their investigations.

Originally published as Dead body found on The Strand