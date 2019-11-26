Dead body found in Coast unit complex
A STRONG smell wafting from a Maroochydore unit complex alerted a neighbour to the body of a dead man.
Sunshine Coast police were called to the Beach Prd unit complex about 8am this morning to reports of a strong stench coming from one of the units.
Initial reports indicated the door to the man's unit complex was ajar and police believed he had been dead for some time.
Gloved officers spoke to neighbours at the unit this morning while they investigated the scene.
A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said the man's death "doesn't look suspicious in any way" and did not suspect police would be investigating the cause of death further.