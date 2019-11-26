Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Breaking

Dead body found in Coast unit complex

Shayla Bulloch
26th Nov 2019 9:04 AM | Updated: 9:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STRONG smell wafting from a Maroochydore unit complex alerted a neighbour to the body of a dead man.

Sunshine Coast police were called to the Beach Prd unit complex about 8am this morning to reports of a strong stench coming from one of the units.

Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Initial reports indicated the door to the man's unit complex was ajar and police believed he had been dead for some time.

Police speak with a tenant in Maroochydore after a dead man’s body was found in a unit. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police speak with a tenant in Maroochydore after a dead man’s body was found in a unit. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Gloved officers spoke to neighbours at the unit this morning while they investigated the scene.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said the man's death "doesn't look suspicious in any way" and did not suspect police would be investigating the cause of death further.

More Stories

breaking news dead body deaths editors picks maroochydore scd breaking unit complex
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        premium_icon IT student guilty after car brawl in Gatton’s main street

        News A violent scene in the CBD had witnesses locking their car doors in fear and driving onto the wrong side of the road to escape

        Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

        Local road set to finally reopen following bushfire

        News Esk-Hampton road is set to finally reopen to traffic this afternoon.

        Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

        premium_icon Three drug offences makes man’s job hunt much harder

        News After moving to the country to look after his dying mother, one man had trouble...

        GALLERY: 22 pictures from the Gatton Christmas carols

        premium_icon GALLERY: 22 pictures from the Gatton Christmas carols

        News Christmas event draws children, grown ups and petting zoo animals to the Gatton...