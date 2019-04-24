Dazzling homecoming for 2019 Show Matron

DESLEY Pearson had been attending the social dances at Marburg hall every week without fail for more than 30 years when she injured her back at work.

Unable to walk and unable to dance, she stopped going to the event. But last weekend, at her second dance back after taking a year-long hiatus, the Pine Mountain-based dance veteran was crowned Show Matron at the Marburg Show Ball.

"It was quite a surprise to win the matron when I'm just coming back into the swing of things.”

Dressing for the occasion, Ms Pearson donned one of her best dresses, a floor-length black number adorned with diamantes.

Ms Pearson began going to the Marburg dance in 1985, bringing her family along for the fun.

"The kids were little and it was just some way we could do something as a family and also make new friends,” she said.

Ms Pearson recalls the 1980s, where families would gather in the hall, children napping in sleeping bags when they became sleepy.

"There were just kids everywhere on the floor around the hall,” she said.

While she didn't know the difference between old time and a waltz, she soon learned.

"It was great because you just followed people,” she said. "Everyone was happy to help and show you steps if you don't know them.

"The first dance I ever did was the gypsy tap, which was really fun.”

The newly titled Show Matron is looking forward to playing a role in the upcoming Marburg Show.