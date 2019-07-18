DAY ONE: Show champion takes the cake

LOWOOD baker Marilyn Barber was among the 61 entrants who presented their lovingly-crafted goods to the Cooking Section of this year's Gatton show.

The entries were judged yesterday, on the first day of the show.

Marilyn is passionate about her baking, having contributed fourteen entries to the cake category in this year's show alone.

"I've been entering for... it could be twenty years, probably more,” she said.

Several of her entries this year received prizes, including first places for her Peach Blossom Bar and Rich Fruit Cake.

READ MORE: YOUR GUIDE: what time the fire works are on and more

Marilyn also competes in the Ekka, and has won accolades there as well.

Despite her successes, Marilyn insists it isn't about winning, but about doing something she loves with the community.

"It's just a hobby. It's a lot of the same people, but it's nice to see new ones as well,” she said.

Chief Steward for the Cooking Category Clare Webster said the 61 contestants collectively contributed more than 200 entries to the show.

Clare said the cooking section's numbers were similar to previous years, but there were plenty of new people joining in as well.

"There's lots of young people coming up and entering,” she said.

"The class that had the most entries was the plate of two decorated biscuits, which is for prep kids.”

At the show today, more judging is underway in the pavilion, and the Queensland Dairy Cattle Showcase will also be taking place.