Day of thrills and spills at final speedway for 2018

ZOOM: Lockyer Valley Speedway put on a cracker of a final show for 2018 on Saturday. Dominic Elsome

LOCKYER Valley Speedway came alive on Saturday for the final meet of 2018.

President Ian Jones said the day had been a good end to the year for the speedway.

"The event went really well,” Mr Jones said.

"We had a couple of injuries but everyone will come out okay.”

Mr Jones made a big shout-out to Damian Currie, Jeff Campbell, Chloe Thies-Tunnah and Darryl Harch who were all involved in the incidents, and wished them all a speedy recovery.

It was a big night for the karts, with drivers relishing the opportunity to get some final track time before the Queensland title next year.

Mikayla Garcina took podium position in the Junior Karts, while in the Outlaw category Matt Gordon nabbed first place.

KT100 standard karts was lead by Clay Seabourne while KT100 modified was taken out by Justin Draper.

Mr Jones said 2018 had been a positive year for the speedway, and overall speedway nights in Queensland were going strong.

"Speedway is in a pretty good position - at our last meeting in November, Toowoomba ran the same night as we did, and between the two tracks there was 250 competitors,” he said.

He said go-karts were particular strong, with family becoming involved in motor sport more heavily.

Speedway organisers won't be able to enjoy too much of the Christmas break as they'll be busy preparing to host the Queensland Speedway Karts titles on January 12, with nominations coming from as far as Sydney.

Check out some photos from the day below: