Day job inspires beginnings of lifelong hobby

STRAIGHT SHOOTING: Craig Steadman was short-listed to compete in America after participating in the 2019 Action Pistol National Championships in Helidon.

WHEN he was handed a gun at work, Craig Steadman decided it would be best if he learnt how to handle it properly.

“I started working in the cash and transit industry, moving valuables and all that,” Steadman said.

“And I figured, if I’m going to carry a firearm for a living, I better learn how to use it.”

That was 20 year ago and now the Adare man is not only comfortable with a firearm, he’s shooting goals in competitions.

“It went from there – I joined a club and got my skill levels up and, all of a sudden, I’ve found I was going to competitions and really enjoying it,” he said.

Between October 24 and 26, the Toowoomba Pistol Club in Helidon hosted the 2019 Action Pistol National Championships.

Club treasurer Rodney Bradley said 64 competitors participated with skill levels ranging from marksman, expert, sharpshooter, up to highmaster.

As the competition approached, Steadman ran into some bad luck.

“I actually destroyed my gun about eight weeks before these championships,” he said.

“About two weeks before it, I got my gun back.”

Steadman was able to borrow his friend’s gun to keep up with practice but it wasn’t the same as practising on his own.

“It’s like anything – it wasn’t mine,” he said.

“And I wanted to modify it but it wasn’t mine so I couldn’t touch it so I just practised with it as much as I could.”

Despite the hurdles, Steadman fired high at the championships, competing in the class of super high master in the open division and making the shortlist to play on the Australian team set to compete in America.

He ranked fourth and placed third in two other events.

In a team of three representing the state, Steadman and his teammates also came first in the country, Queensland’s third year in a row, beating South Australia, Victoria, Western Australia, and NSW.

“All our points added together meant we won the team section,” he said.

“Now it’s practice, practice, practice.

“That’s just the way it is – I’m going to have a couple of weeks off just to rest up from everything we’ve been doing in the weeks leading up to the nationals and then get back into it and start over again.”

Between October 7 and 10, 2020, the Toowoomba Pistol Club in Helidon will host the world titles.