Dawn Service cancelled for second year in a row

IN THE PAST: Anzac Day march and service for 2018 in Gatton was attended by hundreds. The march made its way through town before arriving at Littleton Park. (Photo: Dominic Elsome)

Gatton will be without an Anzac Day Dawn Service for the second year in a row following a decision made two weeks ago.

The Gatton RSL Sub-branch committee made the decision to cut the dawn service from its April 25 proceedings with the coronavirus risk deemed “too high” and “unmanageable”.

But a day service, starting at 10am with a parade – minus military vehicles – will go ahead.

While sub-branch president Steve Hartigan says it’s a bit “weird” to have a day service and not a Dawn Service, it’s the safety of everyone involved that prompted the decision.

“The problem that we saw then was that we just didn’t know about the virus and whether it would strike again,” Mr Hartigan told the Gatton Star.

LEST WE FORGET: Commemorators gathered in the rain for Gatton's Remembrance Day services on November 11 2017. Gatton RSL sub-branch treasurer Ken Slater, Kristy Dobson and Steve Hartigan pay their respects.

“The issue we have is upwards of 1000 people attending the dawn service, in which case, they will all want to crowd closer around the cenotaph in order to see and hear.

“That means we can’t control social distancing, and in the cold morning area people will be sneezing and coughing.”

Mr Hartigan said while the services provided the opportunity to remember the fallen, it was the committee’s responsible to also remember who was living.

“It has upset a few people, I understand that, but our responsibility is to the people who attend,” he said.

Gatton’s morning service will start at 10am on April 25, but Mr Hartigan said no military vehicles would participate in the parade.

He said police would attend the day service to monitor and control social distancing and chairs will only be available to the elderly.

Numbers will be restricted at the RSL venue following the ceremony.

“It seems a bit odd that we won’t have a Dawn Service, but we will still have a day service, but it’s about social distancing and the community’s safety,” Mr Hartigan said.

With Anzac Day services cancelled in 2020, Mr Hartigan said more people were likely to attend this year’s events.

“It’s not just the local population that will turn up, it’s the unknown people form outside the area that contribute to our consideration,” he said.

The Gatton Anzac Day parade will commence at 10am, followed by the service at the Littleton Park Boer War Memorial at 10.30am.