Is Davina about to join Love Island?

Davina Rankin from Married at First Sight on Channel 9's A Current Affair.

MARRIED At First Sight villain Davina Rankin could be returning to reality television.

According to NW magazine, the 27-year-old from Brisbane has been approached to star in Channel 9's new show Love Island, which will be hosted by Sophie Monk.

The publication claimed Rankin was yet to sign off on the casting.

Davina Rankin on the Married At First Sight finale. Picture: Channel 9

A Channel 9 spokeswoman did not shut down the rumours today, telling The Courier-Mail that the Network would "not be providing comment" on whether Rankin was joining the show.

Speaking to the Courier-Mail last week, Monk said that she would begin filming the series, about singles mingling at an island resort, in Mallorca, Spain in mid-May.

"They are casting now," Monk said.

"(They are looking for) hot people, people who are ridiculously hot like models, but they've got to have an awesome personality too."

Rankin was one of the most controversial cast members of the recent series of Channel 9's Married At First Sight, which was the highest rating season for the network.

Following the series finale, Rankin said she hadn't had any men reaching out for a date.

"I get a lot of d--- pics, but no one wants to date me," she said.

Sophie Monk will host Channel 9’s Love Island. Picture Glenn Hampson

"No one was watching how I acted on that show going 'I want to date her'."

"But I don't want to date someone who judges me anyway, so it's filtering out the bad ones."

She said while she struggled with the negative public perception at first, she had come to understand how the industry worked.

Rankin made a brief appearance on Big Brother in 2012 and in Channel 7's First Dates in 2016.