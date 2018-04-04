Kidwell cops Kiwi criticism as coaching search kicks off

David Kidwell won’t reapply to become New Zealand coach again.

David Kidwell won’t reapply to become New Zealand coach again.

FORMER New Zealand Test coach David Kidwell has confirmed he won't be reapplying for the top job as the NZRL undergoes an international search for their next mentor.

Kidwell came off contract at the end of what was a disappointing Rugby League World Cup campaign and has opted not to reapply.

The Test team failed to make the semi-finals after losses to Tonga and then Fiji in the quarter-finals.

Following the international competition, a review of their campaign took place.

The review was scathing and confronting.

As a result, it was recommended the Kiwis accepted submissions for a new coach but left the door ajar for Kidwell to reapply.

That won't be the case.

David Kidwell believes he has learnt a lot from the World Cup failure.

"The tough lessons are the ones you learn the most from, and I've had a lifetime's worth of tough lessons over the past year or so," Kidwell said.

"With the shake-up of the Kiwis set-up that is bound to follow from the review of our World Cup campaign, if I were to continue as coach I'm sure I would be better positioned to make a positive contribution to the success of the test team going forward.

"I believe the review of our World Cup campaign has been fair. I was given a good hearing by the panel and while the report identifies my shortcomings, it also highlights many of the things I did well. I'm in no doubt I'll be a stronger and better coach, taking on board the panel's comments."

A panel of four are currently sifting through the applications for the position.

The deadline for coaches to submit their CV's is this Wednesday.

David Kidwell accepts responsibility for the Kiwis' performance at the World Cup.

The job is open to any and all applicants and not limited to Kiwis but Kidwell has taken responsibility for his failings and won't be part of the conversation.

"From my point of view, the review didn't come down with a recommendation that I didn't deserve another chance," Kidwell said.

"However, someone has to shoulder responsibility for the failure of our campaign. I'm putting my hand up to acknowledge accountability, so our game can move forward.

"The other consideration for me is that it's obvious if I were to apply for the job and get it, the controversy that would blow up would be a huge distraction from the task of building a Kiwis side that can once again be a true contender on the international stage.

"I love this game. It's been my life and I hope I'll have the opportunity to serve it well in future. That's what I'm focused on now.

"I wish my successor all the very best."