David drives down memory lane

WHEN his friend announced he and his partner were expecting a baby, Lockyer Antique Motor Association vice president David Jones would soon have his own reason to celebrate.

Wanting a vehicle that would accommodate an infant better than his Austin Healey Sprite sports car did, Mr Jones' friend sold the sports car and replaced it with another vintage car, the 1964 Humber Vogue.

"But there is no air conditioning in these cars and he suddenly realised it would get very, very hot in summer, so he decided to get rid of it too,” Mr Jones said.

"He hadn't had it long, he had a Sprite but his wife had just had a baby so he wanted a car he could take the baby in.”

Mr Jones was working on another "very similar” vehicle that ticked a lot of boxes but fell short in a number of ways.

He had always been fond of his friend's car so when the Humber Vogue was put up for sale, Mr Jones' interest was piqued.

"I decided to abandon the car almost identical to it. I thought I'd buy one that's a lot closer to what I wanted,” he said.

After inspecting his friend's vehicle once, he bought it and drove it home the same day.

"It is a very good car. The guy my friend bought it off spent a lot of money restoring it,” he said.

The car's simplicity appealed to Mr Jones, reminding him of the old British cars his father had worked on.

"It's like a trip down memory lane,” he said.

Mr Jones treated the car to a paint job and tidied up the engine, fixing the source of some "rattling”.

"I gave it some tender love and care and it's a beautiful car, very reliable” he said.

"Everybody likes it, it turns heads. It's quite a popular car around town.”

No newcomer to vintage cars, Mr Jones' collection boasts a 1950 Morris Minor, a 1960 Austin Healey Sprite, a 1966 Humber Super Snipe and a 1986 Mercedes 300E.

His interest in vintage cars was sparked by his father, who regularly tinkered with old vehicles.

"My father was a mechanic and I've been playing around with cars all my life - sometimes out of necessity and sometimes out of pure enjoyment,” he said.

While he did tinker with the vehicle when he first acquired it, Mr Jones is not planning any further work and has decided to leave the car without air conditioning.

"There are a few you can get that go under the dash but by the time you fit it in it's just not worth it,” he said.

"No more upgrades - just keep running it as it is. It's just standard and I'll keep it that way.”

Mr Jones said he had toyed around with modifications in the past on previous cars but had changed his outlook.

"In the end it costs a heap of money and I'm getting a little bit older and a little bit wiser,” he said.

"If it ain't broke, don't fix it.”

Although Mr Jones said the vintage vehicle drove beautifully, it wasn't registered for general use.

"It's very much fun, I love driving it,” he said.

"Unfortunately it's on special registration so I can only drive it to club events.”

The Lockyer Antique Motor Association meets on the first Sunday and third Wednesday of the month.

"There are two runs a month where you can take it out and we drive around and then have morning tea and tell tall stories and then have another drive around,” Mr Jones said.

"It's a very good social event.”