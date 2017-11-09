Dave's days just got happier

Dave Edwards says he will keep his Chevrolet in its original condition.

Dave Edwards says he will keep his Chevrolet in its original condition. Francis Witsenhuysen

HE'S a classic car lover from way back but Dave Edwards' dream of adding a 1957 Chevrolet Belair to his collection is now a reality.

The Laidley Heights local said the new vintage edition was also a dream come true for his parents.

"I've always loved the Chev Belair '57 model of car, " Dave said.

"But my parents may love it even more than me, because they are from that era.

"They love going for rides in it and even want it for themselves. So does my son, but fat chance he's getting it.”

Dave bought the Chevrolet about a year ago in Brisbane from a private American car importer and hasn't looked back.

"It's just been nothing but happy days,” he said.

"It's exciting to take it on drives and to different car shows, like the Chrome and Clutter in Laidley.

"It's an admired car all round. People love it and stand next to it to take photos with it. It's nice to own something like this.”

Dave said the value of his dream car would only increase as it got older.

"A car like this is a massive investment, too,” he said.

"You can never go wrong investing in older cars.”

The Belair's engine is 283 V8 with a three-speed power glide gearbox. Francis Witsenhuysen

He's been an admirer of classic cars since he was a boy but has a clear preference for the American models.

"I like all classic cars, even all the Aussie ones like Monaros and Ford Falcons,” Dave said.

"But there's just something about the American Yank tanks.

"They've got a real classic look with the big fins out the back.”

Dave said the Belair's engine was a 283 V8 with a three-speed power glide gearbox, with automatic transmission and a left-hand drive.

"It feels strange to drive for the first time, then you become used to it,” Dave said.

He said the car also had matching engine and vehicle identification numbers, which was extremely rare.

"I rang Shannons Insurance when I bought it and he said they knew the car,” Dave said.

"He told me it is a really good car because it's all matching and all original.

"Apparently it's really hard to get one like that that's almost 60 years old.”

Whenever he has some spare time, Dave loves to take the Chevrolet for a spin around the region.

"It's a really nice, cruisy car,” he said.

"I've got a mate who's into hot rods and classic cars, so we go on runs together.

"It's got quite a big V8 engine with lots of power, but they aren't bought for that reason. They are just a good, cruisy car all round.”

CLASSIC BEAUTY: Dave Edwards of Laidley Heights shows off his 1957 Chevrolet Belair Francis Witsenhuysen

Dave is a panel beater by trade, though said he wouldn't be doing anything to the Chevrolet.

"I prefer it in its original condition,” he said.

"There's no rust in it, even though it's got the patina look.”

According to Dave, this model of Chevrolet is highly sought after.

"It's the kind of car, say, the movie world might be looking for,” he said.

"I might hire it out for weddings too if people are looking for that 1950s rock'n'roll look.

"They are money makers these cars - and that's just another reason to love it.”