Daughter wants dad's mistress' unborn baby to be taken away

Rachel's family disintegrated within the space of a single weekend.

The young woman was away at university - but that didn't stop her from being dragged into the chaos as her dad announced he had been having an affair.

To make matters worse, Rachel's 57-year-old dad had actually fallen in love with the 32-year-old woman he had been cheating with for the past 10 months.

"The situation has been f**king awful and escalated so f**king much," Rachel shared on Reddit.

"My mum is living with her sister and the mistress is living in my house with my dad.

"My life has been a complete s**tshow.

"Fights back and forth between my mum and dad and the mistress because she came in hot and ready to fight me and my mother."

As Rachel prepared to return home for the holidays - she begged her dad to ask his mistress to leave.

She'd already given up hope of her parents' reconciling after her dad took out a temporary restraining order against her mum.

"I called my dad sobbing saying I don't want his mistress there," Rachel said.

"I'm emotionally distressed and I don't feel safe with her there.

"He said, 'OK, so no one is physically hurt? Stop being a baby with your emotionally distressed ass'.

"I feel so heartbroken and sad."

It was only after moving home that Rachel realised that her dad and his mistress were heavily using drugs.

Rachel also learned that the woman had five children from previous relationships - all of who had been taken into care because of her drug use.

"She doesn't care for any of her kids," she said in an update post on Reddit.

"First ever kid she had at 18 is the one she still talks to but he is under full custody of his father.

"Her next three were taken because they had drugs in their systems.

"I met her latest one who is almost three, she was living in the house with my dad and the mistress for six weeks.

"However, the little girl was taken away again because the dad called authorities."

After all that, the news that this woman was now having a baby with her dad was devastating to Rachel.

Even though the pregnancy had been an accident - they were very excited to have a baby together.

So now Rachel is stuck wondering what she should do.

"They've been off drugs so the three-year-old moved in back with them but I'm pretty sure they'll get right back on when they do," she said.

"Also I've seen how she took care of that three-year-old and she didn't know how to take care of her whatsoever.

"My dad doesn't even like the kid - plus he's 57. Why would he want to take care of another kid?

"So would I be an a**hole if I called Child Services before the baby is born?"

Overwhelmingly, Reddit believed that Rachel had a moral obligation to call Child Services.

"They aren't qualified to look after a houseplant - let alone a child," one man said.

"Call now and don't feel guilty about it. You would be doing a good thing.

"No child (including you) should have to live in that toxic environment," another added.

"Please call immediately before she does any more damage. I'm so sorry you're going through this.

"Call them. Run and call them RIGHT NOW," another woman suggested.

There were a few commenters who thought Rachel didn't need to call - but not for the reason you might think.

"If she's had other children removed she and the baby will be getting drug tested and monitored and that child is going to get removed as well," one woman said.

"Most hospitals test the baby's blood immediately after birth to check for blood type and toxicology screens.

"If a toxicology screen shows positive, then the mother was using during pregnancy.

"She will not leave the hospital with the baby."

*Name has been changed.

If you or someone you know is battling addiction, help is available. Call the Family Drug Helpline on 1300 368 186, DrugInfo on 1300 858 584 or Youth Substance Abuse Service on 1800 014 446. For a complete list of services by state click here. If you believe you are in immediate danger, please contact police on 000.

This story originally appeared on Kidspot and has been republished with permission.