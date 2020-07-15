Daughter ‘promised dad’ to keep lake alive

Kylie Kajewski with her father and former Lockyer Valley Fish Restocking Association president Kevin Balke.

THE ecosystem of a Laidley lake will not be left to collapse thanks to a small but passionate group.

In its annual general meeting, the Lockyer Valley Fish Restocking Association appointed a brand new executive committee eager to lead the battle to keep Lake Dyer thriving.

Simon Smith will lead the club as its new president and Kylie Kajewski and Ben Faber were elected secretary and treasurer.

Confronted by the reality of a terminal illness, the association’s former president and late Kevin Balke told the Gatton Star last year he wanted to find someone to take over the reins and was concerned for the future of the group.

Kevin led the association for eight years, after he was elected as president at the first meeting he attended.

He sadly passed away in May.

New president Simon Smith became involved with the group a year ago when he moved to Laidley and befriended Kevin.

Kevin Balke was president of the Lockyer Valley Fish Restocking Association since he attended his first meeting eight years ago.

“He was one of the first people I met when I moved to Laidley,” Simon said.

“I’ve always been a fisherman anyway and that’s how I started talking to Kev – it was about fishing.”

When he heard about the fish restocking program he thought it was a great idea.

“Hopefully I can give something back to the community,” he said.

Kevin’s daughter Kylie went with her father the first time he attended a meeting and was elected secretary.

After six years, she has returned to the club as its new secretary.

“I was on the committee years ago and I gave it up because I had children and had full time work and couldn’t juggle it all,” Kylie said.

“It was one of our promises to dad that we would make sure the association never folded.”

As fish do not naturally breed in the lake, the club keeps the lake stocked with fish, which supports Lake Dyer’s ecosystem.

Without enough numbers, the club’s incorporation would dissolve making it ineligible for government grants.

“These fish don’t breed by themselves – they have to be stocked,” Kylie said.

“If we don’t continue the cycle, they will die off and, in a few years time, there will be no fish.”

The club met for its AGM on Sunday, July 5.

