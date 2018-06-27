Rise of teenage gangland heiress

GANGLAND heiress Dhakota Williams is just a 17-year-old, but the daughter of slain Melbourne drug lord Carl Williams is already showing her father's rebellious spirit.

Earlier this year, Dhakota Williams sneaked into Melbourne Crown Casino's high roller room with a teen girlfriend and posed for pictures.

The casino is reportedly investigating how she breached security.

However, the casino was a frequent haunt of her criminal father and the site of her 2003 christening party.

When she snuck in earlier in the year, Dhakota tagged the photo in the inner sanctum with the words "made it".

Dhakota's mother, gangland widow Roberta Williams, says her pretty brunette daughter could be a model, but the teenager seems determined to study law.

And eight years after her father was bashed to death by another criminal in a Melbourne prison, the year 11 student is fighting authorities for a slice of her million-dollar gangland inheritance.

Dhakota and the drug lord's widow Roberta Williams are battling the seemingly indomitable Australian Taxation Office over their house, which has played a colourful part in Melbourne's underbelly wars.

The house was left to Dhakota by her drug trafficking grandfather, Carl's father George, who was a player in Melbourne's amphetamine manufacturing trade.

Dhakota was still a young girl when her father was imprisoned for four murders of Moran crime family rivals in Melbourne's notorious gangland wars.

She had been in only her second year of primary school when Carl was shot in the stomach by Jason Moran, who he later killed on his 29th birthday.

On that day, he stumbled to his parents' house on Primrose St in the northwestern Melbourne suburb of Essendon.

It is that house where Dhakota and her mother now live, the same house where Carl's heartbroken mother took her own life after her beloved son was jailed for life.

The house has been shot up and firebombed, and is now under order by the ATO to be sold off and the proceeds used to pay off the late George Williams' tax debt.

Dhakota and mother Roberta Williams at the funeral of the girl’s grandmother Barbara in 2008.

But Roberta Williams says the house bequeathed to Dhakota is part of a deal struck with Victorian Police for information her late husband supplied.

Secret talks between Carl Williams and police about the murders in Melbourne's bloody seven-year gang war, which ended in 2006, are believed to be linked to his jail murder.

On April 4, 2010, inmate Matthew Charles Johnson bashed Williams to death with an exercise bike part in the maximum security Acacia unit of Barwon prison, near Geelong.

At her father's funeral, where he was buried in true gangland style in a gold coffin, Dhakota carried a teddy bear and stayed close by her mother.

Now, she posts glamorous pictures of a confident and attractive young woman enjoying life with friends.

On Instagram, Dhakota recently doubled her followers to more than 7000.

Cheeky post by the daughter of slain Melbourne gangland crime boss Dhakota Williams after she sneaked into Crown Casino’s high roller room.

In an interview with The Daily Telegraph last month, Dhakota said she wants to "become a lawyer" and her mother Roberta said Carl would be "super proud" of his daughter.

Dhakota previously told Channel 7's Sunday Night program she remembered her father, who she visited in prison, with affection.

"We know our dad as our dad, not what he's described as in the newspapers," she said.

"We know him as fun and loving and caring for us, and always made us happy.

"If you spoke to him and got to know him, you'd think he's not that sort of person."

Dhakota described her family as "normal … good people".

She said her father "did it for us".

"You can tell that he did it for his family," she said.

Enhanced CCTV image of Matthew Johnson behind Carl Williams before bludgeoning him to death.

Roberta Williams' legal appeal on behalf of Dhakota's inheritance against the ATO is to defend a tax grab of $740,000 allegedly left owing by Dhakota's grandfather.

In March, the Victorian Supreme Court ruled Ms Williams had no claim to the house and made orders for it to be sold and the proceeds used to pay the debt.

Barrister, John Selimi told the court on Tuesday that the family's appeal was about enforcing the deal made between Carl and Victoria Police.

"Carl Williams was promised his father's tax debt would be wiped off and the reason that was done was so George Williams would be capable of giving that house to Carl Williams' daughter," Mr Selimi said.

As part of the deal, police agreed to wipe George Williams' tax debt, but Carl was bashed to death inside Barwon Prison in 2010 before he could testify in court.

Victoria Police later cancelled their offer to pay George's tax debt.

Dhakota visits dad Carl while jailed.

All grown up: Dhakota Williams in a recent selfie.

Dhakota’s father, underbelly crime czar Carl Williams, is buried gangster style in a gold coffin in 2010, when his daughter was nine. Picture: Stuart McEvoy

Dhakota carries a teddy bear at her father’s funeral, which was attended by members of Melbourne’s underworld. Picture: William West

Dhakota’s gangland inheritance, the house at Primrose St, Essendon, has been shot up and firebombed in the past.

Infant Dhakota with her father, Carl.

Gangland patriarch George Williams leaves the Essendon house after firebombing. Picture: Tony Gough